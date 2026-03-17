EC transfers 5 senior officials, JMM says will contest 33 Assam seats

GUWAHATI/RANCHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday transferred five district commissioners and as many district senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in Assam. In a notification, the commission ordered that Dr P Uday Praveen be posted as District Election Officer (DEO) of Kokrajhar, Srishti Singh as DEO of Majuli, Kimnei Changsan as DEO of Baksa, Madhusudan Nath as DEO of Chirang and Jay Vikash as DEO of Udalguri.

In another notification, the Commission ordered that Somalin Shubhdarshini be posted as SSP of Majuli, R Sheetal Kumar as SSP of South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan as SSP of Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh as SSP of Chirang and Mohan Lal Meena as SSP of Dhemaji districts.

The poll body also sought the names of all IAS officers from the 2010 batch till 2021 “for consideration of the Commission for their deployment as DEO”. The EC appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as special observer for the Assam polls. The process of filing of nominations commenced on Monday and will continue till March 23.