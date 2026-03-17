Himachal Pradesh govt strips Cabinet rank status to Board chiefs in a bid to reduce expenditure

As per the notification issued by Kulvinder Singh, Joint Secretary of the General Administration Department, the cabinet rank status given to chairmen, vice-chairmen, deputy chairmen of boards and corporations, and principal and political advisers has been withdrawn forthwith as part of efforts to streamline administrative protocol and reduce expenditure.

It further stated that all perks associated with cabinet status, including official vehicles with police protocols, have been cancelled.

These measures would remain in effect until September 30, 2026. Sources further added that on average, the perks, HRA, and hospitality allowances for a single cabinet-rank appointee cost the state exchequer between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh a month.

Around 50 officials, including six high-profile advisers, are affected by the order.

The chief secretary has directed all administrative secretaries to ensure the instructions are implemented immediately.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "To begin with, we have withdrawn the cabinet rank given to a few people, but in the near future, more such reforms will be taken, considering the financial health of the State. The Rs 10,000 crore annual Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for the State has been discontinued, thus there is a need to push for financial reforms as we want to make Himachal self-reliant.”

He said preparation for the Budget for 2026-27 is underway, and several other steps aimed at pushing in reforms are also being contemplated.

Sources pointed out that by stripping these political appointees of their status, CM Sukhu is attempting to demonstrate fiscal discipline to the Union Government and signal to the public that the political class is sharing the financial burden.