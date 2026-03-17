Huge protest in Ladakh, shutdown in Kargil over statehood & 6th Schedule

SRINAGAR: In the biggest power show and mobilisation after the September 24 violence, peaceful protests were held in Leh and Kargil districts on Monday. Kargil observed shutdown on the call of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to press for statehood and 6th schedule for Union Territory of Ladakh.

Hundreds of locals wearing traditional attire marched from Singay Namgyal Chowk to Leh Polo Ground in Leh. They carried banners and chanted slogans, “We Want 6th Schedule,” “We Want Statehood” and that a UT status was unacceptable.

LAB leader Glenphunchok said about 7000-8000 people participated in the rally. It was the first major rally in Ladakh after violence broke out during a protest for statehood and 6th Schedule in Leh on September 24, 2025, in which four persons were killed and 80 others were injured in police firing.

“The rally also demanded early outcome of the Judicial Commission inquiry on Leh violence and welcomed release of Wangchuk and demanded release of two other detainees” Glenphunchok said. The rally dispersed peacefully after leaders addressed the gathering.