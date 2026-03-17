India faces potential shortage of essential medicines amid West Asia conflict, warn pharma body

NEW DELHI: India may face an imminent shortage of essential medicines such as paracetamol, amoxicillin, metformin and azithromycin if the West Asia conflict continues, warned one of the largest national pharmaceutical manufacturers’ associations.

The Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), representing large, medium and hundreds of MSME formulation units, has urged urgent government intervention as prices surge due to an artificial scarcity of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), PVC, and packaging materials. The association has written to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, highlighting an unprecedented crisis that threatens both the survival of pharmaceutical units and the continuous supply of essential medicines.

FOPE emphasised that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which cater to a significant portion of the domestic market and government supplies, may be forced to halt operations due to the unavailability of raw and packaging materials. This could lead to a shortage of affordable essential medicines in retail pharmacies and hospitals.

“If the present situation continues, it may lead to supply constraints in the manufacturing of certain widely used essential medicines produced in large volumes by Indian pharmaceutical companies. These include paracetamol, amoxicillin, metformin, and azithromycin, which form an important part of India’s public health system,” said FOPE’s national president, Harish K Jain, in a letter to Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Manoj Joshi.

“Any disruption in the manufacturing ecosystem could therefore have wider implications for medicine availability and public health,” the letter added.