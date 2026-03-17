Indian MBBS student in Kazakhstan dies by suicide; family seeks urgent repatriation

NEW DELHI: A fifth-year MBBS student from Rajasthan tragically died by suicide on Tuesday (17 March) inside his university hostel in Kazakhstan. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in repatriating his body to his hometown as soon as possible.

23-year-old Kanishk Saini, a native of Sikar district, was pursuing his studies at Karaganda Medical University. He reportedly jumped from one of the top floors of his hostel building.

AIMSA vice-president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan stated that university authorities had informed him the student was allegedly depressed due to personal issues.