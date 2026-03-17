Indian MBBS student in Kazakhstan dies by suicide; family seeks urgent repatriation

NEW DELHI: A fifth-year MBBS student from Rajasthan tragically died by suicide on Tuesday (17 March) inside his university hostel in Kazakhstan. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in repatriating his body to his hometown as soon as possible.
23-year-old Kanishk Saini, a native of Sikar district, was pursuing his studies at Karaganda Medical University. He reportedly jumped from one of the top floors of his hostel building.
AIMSA vice-president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan stated that university authorities had informed him the student was allegedly depressed due to personal issues.
In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, AIMSA’s foreign medical students wing said the family is devastated. “At this difficult time, the family is facing serious challenges in arranging for the repatriation of his mortal remains to India. In light of the above, we humbly request your kind intervention to facilitate the urgent return of his body so that his last rites may be performed in his homeland with dignity and in accordance with the wishes of his family,” the letter read.
The association also appealed to the Ministry to coordinate with the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan to expedite the process on humanitarian grounds.