Labour panel calls for higher minimum pension and national wages

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development has recommended an enhancement of the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), an upward revision of the National Floor Level Minimum Wages (NFLMW), and mandatory Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) coverage for contract workers. The 15th report on the ‘Demand for Grants 2026-2027’ was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Committee Chairperson Basavaraj Bommai.

“The Committee has recommended an urgent and comprehensive review of the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995, which currently stands at Rs. 1,000 per month, with a view to enhancing it and exploring the feasibility of increasing budgetary support to the scheme,” the report stated.

The report also called for an upward revision of the National Floor Level Minimum Wage. It strongly urged the Ministry to “undertake an urgent review and upward revision of the NFLMW so that it adequately reflects the prevailing cost of living, inflation, and the basic consumption needs of workers.” It emphasised the need for a transparent, evidence-based mechanism for periodic and automatic revision of the floor wage to prevent erosion of real wages due to inflation and to ensure minimum income security for vulnerable workers.