MP CM meets family of Sikh student killed in Canada, promises repatriation costs

BHOPAL: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, met the family of 23-year-old Sikh student Gurkirat Singh Manocha in Ujjain on Tuesday. Manocha was allegedly killed in a brutal attack in Canada on 14 March.

In his home city of Ujjain, Dr Yadav visited the bereaved family at their residence in Parshwanath Colony and paid floral tribute to a photograph of the late Gurkirat Singh Manocha.

Describing the incident as “extremely painful,” the Chief Minister expressed his sympathies and those of the people of the state. He assured the family that the state government would bear the entire cost of bringing Gurkirat’s mortal remains to India and conducting the last rites.

Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who had moved abroad to pursue higher education, died after being assaulted by a group of youths and allegedly run over with a vehicle in Fort St John on 14 March. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The student had travelled to Canada to pursue a postgraduate diploma in business management at Northern Lights College. His family in Ujjain first learned of the tragedy through a late-night call from one of his friends in Canada.