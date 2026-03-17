Nearly three lakh girls vaccinated in first fortnight of India’s HPV campaign: Officials

NEW DELHI: Nearly three lakh 14-year-old girls have been vaccinated within two weeks of the launch of India’s HPV vaccination campaign, marking an encouraging start to this critical public health initiative, health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Officials reported that several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Mizoram, are leading the nationwide campaign.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine plays a vital role in preventing cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women.

“The enthusiastic participation seen so far reflects growing awareness among parents, schools, and communities about the importance of early protection,” an official said.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 February, the campaign has been strategically rolled out during the academic period, with examinations currently underway in many regions.

“With the conclusion of the exam season approaching, the momentum of the vaccination drive is expected to accelerate significantly, enabling wider coverage and ensuring that more girls benefit from this life-saving intervention,” the official added.