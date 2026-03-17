Over 3.65 crore Sahara depositors await refund; fewer than 10% paid in three years

NEW DELHI: Nearly three years after the Supreme Court of India directed refunds to depositors of Sahara Group’s cooperative societies, a majority of investors are still awaiting their money.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah revealed that out of more than four crore claims filed, only around 40 lakh investors, fewer than one in ten, have received refunds so far.

“As of February 2026, 1,45,15,611 applications and 4,06,25,476 claims have been made by investors on the CRCS-Sahara refund portal. An amount of Rs 8,783.55 crore has been disbursed to 40,33,448 investors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies,” the minister said.

Citing the Supreme Court’s order dated March 29, 2023, Shah noted that out of Rs 24,979.67 crore lying in the “Sahara-SEBI Refund Account”, Rs 5,000 crore was directed to be transferred to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies for disbursal to legitimate depositors in a transparent manner, subject to proper verification and documentation.