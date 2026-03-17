Rajasthan uproar after six camels crushed to death by train near Jaisalmer

JAIPUR: Six camels were killed after being struck by the Leelan Express in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, triggering concern among locals over the safety of animals near railway tracks.
According to reports, a herd of camels — the state animal of Rajasthan — was crossing the railway tracks near Lathi railway station around 1 am on Sunday. At the same time, the Leelan Express, travelling from Jaisalmer towards Pokhran, reached the spot. The loud noise and headlights of the approaching train frightened the camels, causing them to scatter in different directions before being struck.
The impact was severe, killing five camels on the spot, while two were tangled in the engine of the train.
As soon as the accident occurred, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes and halted the train to prevent further damage. The driver and railway staff then got down and worked to free the camels trapped under the engine.
Due to the animals being tightly wedged in the engine, the train remained halted on the tracks for nearly 20–30 minutes. After considerable effort, the camels were extricated and the train resumed its journey. Passengers faced inconvenience due to the delay.
Railway Jamadar Renwatram Chaudhary, wildlife enthusiast Mukesh Bhil and several villagers reached the spot in the morning and helped remove the carcasses from the tracks. Police from Lathi Police Station also arrived and inspected the scene. Preliminary information suggests the camels belonged to Sajan Khan, a resident of Sanawada village.
The area around Lathi has a large livestock population, with many villagers engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry. Railway tracks run close to several villages along the Pokhran–Jaisalmer stretch of National Highway 11. Locals say animals often graze near the tracks and are frequently hit by trains, raising concerns over the lack of adequate measures to ensure livestock safety.