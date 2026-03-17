Tribal couple, 12-year-old son brutally killed over suspicion of witchcraft in Jharkhand

Panic gripped the villagers when they learned about the incident on Tuesday morning. Atmosphere of fear and outrage currently prevails throughout the entire village.

As the police got the information, Godda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Priyadarshi, Devdand Police Station In-charge Amit Marki, and Porayahat Police Station In-charge Mahavir Pandit rushed to the spot with police personnel and initiated an investigation.

The three bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Acting swiftly in the matter, the police have arrested three suspects, who are currently being interrogated. “A tribal couple and their minor son were hacked to death at Dang Tola in Godda. Prima facie, the case appears to be linked to witchcraft; however, the police are investigating while keeping all aspects into consideration,” said SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi.

Given the gravity of the incident, a special team has been constituted to investigate every aspect of the case, he added. The SDPO further added that three persons have been arrested so far.

“The axe used to kill them has also been recovered, and further investigation into the matter is underway", he added. The SDPO also asserted that the entire conspiracy behind the crime will be exposed very soon.