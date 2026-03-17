Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan defends VB-GRAMG, accuses congress of politicising rural employment scheme

NEW DELHI: Criticising the opposition for politicising the renaming of the rural employment act, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said their protest against the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG) failed to garner public support, as the scheme was widely accepted as an improvement over its predecessor, MGNREGA.

“They claimed to hold a 'Mahasangram' (intense struggle) on MGNREGA, but it turned out to be an event just for a photoshoot,” the minister said.

Responding to a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of Rural Development, Chouhan accused the Congress of disregarding Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and renaming the scheme from NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) purely for electoral gain.

He further criticised the Congress for naming multiple schemes after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, thereby promoting a “one-family” narrative and overlooking other national leaders and freedom fighters such as Chandra Shekhar Azad, Rani Lakshmi Bai, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing opposition claims that reduced allocations to the scheme burden state governments, Chouhan stated that except for Karnataka, opposition-ruled states including Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh had made budgetary provisions for implementing VB-GRAMG.