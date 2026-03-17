Vandana Das murder: Accused found guilty

KOLLAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kollam on Tuesday found Sandeep guilty of the murder of Dr Vandana Das, the house surgeon who was fatally attacked at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara in May 2023. The court will pronounce the sentence on Thursday.

The court convicted the accused under multiple IPC sections, including 302, 324, 326, 207, 506(2), 323, 333, 332, 341 and 201, holding that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt through eyewitness accounts, medical evidence and other records.

The incident took place on May 10, 2023, when the accused, who had been brought to the hospital by police for a medical examination, allegedly turned violent and attacked the doctor with scissors while she was on duty.

The case has been posted for sentencing on March 19.

The murder had triggered widespread protests by healthcare workers across Kerala, who demanded stronger security measures in hospitals.