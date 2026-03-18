Cabinet clears cotton MSP boost, Rs 33,660-crore industrial push, key infra projects

NEW DELHI: Cotton and other key sectors received a fresh policy push on Wednesday as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Narendra Modi, cleared a series of major projects spanning agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy and industry. The decisions are aimed at strengthening economic growth, improving logistics and enhancing public welfare.

Among the measures, the Cabinet approved funding support of Rs 1,718.56 crore to the Cotton Corporation of India for procurement operations. An official statement issued later said "in a significant step towards strengthening farmer welfare and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the CCEA has approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) funding of Rs 1,718.56 crore to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for the cotton season 2023-24”. The Government has also fixed the MSP for seed cotton (kapas) based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. Cotton continues to be a critical cash crop, supporting nearly 60 lakh farmers and providing employment to 400–500 lakh people across processing, trade and textile sectors.

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet has also approved the construction of a four-lane, access-controlled National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 6,969.04 crore. The project is designed to improve connectivity to major economic, social and logistics hubs. It includes a civil construction cost of Rs 3,485.49 crore and Rs 1,574.85 crore for land acquisition.

According to government estimates, the highway project is expected to generate 36.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and 43.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment. Designed with access control and continuous service roads, it will bypass congested habitations, reduce travel time to about one hour, and improve safety and fuel efficiency. The project is also expected to boost regional development, improve connectivity to districts such as Bahraich and Shravasti, and support agricultural trade, tourism and cross-border commerce.