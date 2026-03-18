Indian airlines resumes Dubai flights after three-day suspension

NEW DELHI: With Dubai Airport reopening its flight operations from 4 pm local time (5.30 pm India time), Indian airlines will resume services after a three-day suspension.

In an unprecedented move following attacks near its airport, the country had barred foreign airlines from landing there three days ago (March 16).

IndiGo, in a statement released online, said it will operate a pair of flights between Mumbai and Dubai. Air India and Air India Express said they will not operate their regular scheduled flights to Dubai but will instead carry out ad hoc operations, the group said.