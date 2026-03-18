Indian airlines resumes Dubai flights after three-day suspension

NEW DELHI: With Dubai Airport reopening its flight operations from 4 pm local time (5.30 pm India time), Indian airlines will resume services after a three-day suspension.
In an unprecedented move following attacks near its airport, the country had barred foreign airlines from landing there three days ago (March 16).
IndiGo, in a statement released online, said it will operate a pair of flights between Mumbai and Dubai. Air India and Air India Express said they will not operate their regular scheduled flights to Dubai but will instead carry out ad hoc operations, the group said.
Both carriers of the Air India group will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat on 19 March, including a total of 16 flights between India and Jeddah. Of these, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kozhikode, an official statement said.
Air India Express will operate six scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.
In addition, Air India will operate two scheduled flights to and from Riyadh from Delhi.
In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 30 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.