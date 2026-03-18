Jaipur Diary | Jasol family dispute takes political turn

Manvendra Singh Jasol, son of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, has remarried at 62—allegedly in an inter-caste relationship. The buzz gained traction during his son’s wedding, where a 37-year-old woman was seen accompanying him. Soon after, dramatic scenes unfolded—family objections went public, police complaints surfaced, and videos showed Manvendra allegedly being stopped from entering his own house. What began as a personal dispute has now taken a political twist, with insiders hinting at the involvement of a powerful Rajput leader. Whether fact or speculation, the episode has stirred controversy.

Raje-Modi meet, CM’s smile spark buzz

Delhi’s political corridors are buzzing after Vasundhara Raje met PM Modi along with her family. Officially termed a courtesy call, the timing has sparked speculation, especially given Raje’s unusual silence ever since Bhajanlal Sharma was chosen as Rajasthan CM in 2023. The intrigue deepened when Sharma soon met Amit Shah—but without his trademark smile. Political observers are reading between the lines, with cabinet expansion talks and leadership change rumours already in the air. From warm exchanges to muted expressions, Rajasthan politics seems to be playing out through subtle signals where even a smile is important.