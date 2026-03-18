LPG crisis | 18 nabbed, cases lodged against 23 for Maha black marketing

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Police have arrested 18 people and registered cases against 23 people for black marketing the LPG cylinders in the state.

Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the state government and its constituted committees at the district level are closely monitoring the development and ensuring the smooth supply of cooking gas cylinders in the state.

He said that there are reports of a black market in the cylinders. “We have started the help line where people can register their complaints against the black marketing of the cylinders. The rapid action forces are also constituted, and in the raid, the state police registered cases against the 23 people, while 18 were arrested for black marketing the LPG cylinders,” Bhujbal said.