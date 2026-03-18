'One Nation, One Election' could cut polling staff by 28% over five years: PM advisory council paper

NEW DELHI: A working paper released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) estimated that implementation of ‘One Nation One Election’ will reduce deployment of polling personnel by 28% (26 lakh personnel) over a 5-year election cycle. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the 'ONOE Bill', to submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The paper, authored by EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal and Joint Director Satvik Dev, argued that the estimated reduction in personnel-days of polling personnel under simultaneous elections will be 1.04 crore over a five-year election cycle.

The estimated reduction of 28 per cent in polling personnel under simultaneous elections, even though lower than the benchmark reduction of 33 per cent, is significant for at least two reasons, said the paper.

Since most polling personnel are teachers, and most polling stations are located in schools, a reduction of this scale in teaching days lost due to elections could have a significant impact on learning outcomes, according to the authors.