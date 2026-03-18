Over 20 parliamentarians pledge to make India free from child marriage by 2030

NEW DELHI: Over 20 parliamentarians from different political parties came together on Wednesday to chart a roadmap for making India free from child marriage by 2030.
Joining the central government’s 100-day intensive campaign to end child marriage in the country, the MPs joined forces to ‘End Child Marriage by 2030.’
Speaking at the ‘dialogue with parliamentarians on achieving child full potential,’ Telgu Desam Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, said, “Child marriage is not about any one party or religion. There is broad consensus across political lines that it must end.”
“India has shown that when we act with collective resolve, we can achieve results. We eradicated polio and ensured children are in school,” he said at the event organised under the banner of ‘MPs for Children,’ an initiative supported by Just Rights for Children, India’s largest network of over 250 NGOs working across more than 450 districts.
“With the same commitment, there is no reason why we cannot eliminate child marriage by 2030,” he added.
Notably, Devarayalu had recently introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to strengthen the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006.
The Bill proposes stricter penalties, exclusive Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CPMOs), special courts, and a digital reporting portal to accelerate the goal of a child marriage-free India.
Devarayalu along with other MPs also called for progressive, age-appropriate restrictions on social media to protect children from the emerging threats of technology-enabled child sexual abuse and exploitation.
Highlighting child marriage and the risks emerging from social media as two major threats to children, the MPs emphasised the need to utilise Zero Hour, introduce Private Members’ Bills, and leverage their constituencies to bring these issues to the forefront.
Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children, said, “We thank the 'MPs for children' forum for their leadership and for underscoring the urgent need to take up critical child protection issues within Parliament and with relevant government agencies.”
“Child protection is not only a social responsibility, but a national priority. Ensuring that children are protected from harm, both online and offline, is fundamental to building the nation,” he said.
“We are grateful to the MPs for agreeing that the government of India should designate a ‘National Day for Child Marriage Free India.’ Instituting a national day would not only recognise the urgency of ending this crime but also reinforce a whole-of-government and whole-of-society accountability approach to ensure that no child is pushed into marriage.”
Ribhu had also recently called on the United Nations to declare a dedicated ‘World Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage.’
Other MPs who were present during the MPs for Children dialogue, included Bhim Singh, BJP; Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi, INC; Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha, CPI-ML; Lumba Ram Choudhary, BJP; Pushpendra Saroj, SP; Jothimani, INC; Daggumalla Prasada Rao, TDP; Gajendra Patel, BJP; John Brittas, CPM; Thiru Arun Nehru, DMK; Chhotelal Kharwar, SP; Iqra Choudhary, SP; Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP; Mahua Maji, JMM; Sangeeta Balwant, BJP; Vijaylakshmi Devi, Janta Dal (United); V Sivadasan, CPI; PV Abdul Wahab, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML); Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, TDP and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP.
To support the government’s intensive campaign to end child marriage, Just Rights for Children rolled out the ‘Bal Vivah Mukti Rath,’ a campaign-on-wheels designed to take the message of child marriage prohibition directly to villages and communities.
Over 500 mobile publicity vans, or Raths, were flagged off across 28 states and 439 districts.
The campaign drew significant strength from parliamentary participation, with over 104 MPs leading or launching Rath rallies in their constituencies.
In addition, two Chief Ministers, three Deputy Chief Ministers, three Speakers, three Deputy Speakers, 49 State Ministers, 154 MLAs, and 99 District Collectors participated in flagging off the Raths across districts, the NGO said.