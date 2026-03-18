Over 20 parliamentarians pledge to make India free from child marriage by 2030

NEW DELHI: Over 20 parliamentarians from different political parties came together on Wednesday to chart a roadmap for making India free from child marriage by 2030.

Joining the central government’s 100-day intensive campaign to end child marriage in the country, the MPs joined forces to ‘End Child Marriage by 2030.’

Speaking at the ‘dialogue with parliamentarians on achieving child full potential,’ Telgu Desam Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, said, “Child marriage is not about any one party or religion. There is broad consensus across political lines that it must end.”

“India has shown that when we act with collective resolve, we can achieve results. We eradicated polio and ensured children are in school,” he said at the event organised under the banner of ‘MPs for Children,’ an initiative supported by Just Rights for Children, India’s largest network of over 250 NGOs working across more than 450 districts.

“With the same commitment, there is no reason why we cannot eliminate child marriage by 2030,” he added.

Notably, Devarayalu had recently introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to strengthen the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006.

The Bill proposes stricter penalties, exclusive Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CPMOs), special courts, and a digital reporting portal to accelerate the goal of a child marriage-free India.

Devarayalu along with other MPs also called for progressive, age-appropriate restrictions on social media to protect children from the emerging threats of technology-enabled child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Highlighting child marriage and the risks emerging from social media as two major threats to children, the MPs emphasised the need to utilise Zero Hour, introduce Private Members’ Bills, and leverage their constituencies to bring these issues to the forefront.