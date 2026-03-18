Parliamentary panel calls for sixth-gen fighter roadmap, stronger air capability

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, in a report presented to the Lok Sabha and laid before the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, has called for a roadmap to develop sixth-generation fighter aircraft, placing future air combat capability at the centre of military planning amid rapid technological shifts in warfare.

Flagging the growing centrality of air power, the committee said India must move beyond incremental modernisation and begin structured planning for next-generation combat systems capable of operating in a highly networked, multi-domain battlespace.

“Efforts should be made to chart a trajectory for the technical upgradation of aircraft and to advance the planning process for the development and acquisition of sixth-generation (6G) aircraft, which would enhance India’s air domain capabilities in today’s highly air-centric modern warfare,” the report said.

Sixth-generation fighter programmes being developed by major military powers are set to redefine aerial warfare, integrating manned–unmanned teaming, AI-driven decision-making and advanced stealth technologies, with the ability to operate across both conventional airspace and the near-space domain.