Railways saved Rs 6k cr in electric push, says Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has saved Rs 6,000 crore by shifting from diesel to electric energy to run trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a debate on demands for grants of the Railway Ministry, he said that the national transporter has become the second largest cargo carrier in the world.

Vaishnaw said that during the cumulative tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, 35,000 kms of new railway tracks have been laid while 27,000 kms have been electrified.

The railways minister said while staff cost is the biggest expenditure of the Indian Railways, energy is the second biggest expenditure.

He noted that in coming times diesel locomotives will fade away making way for electric locomotives.

The minister and Opposition members locked horns after Vaishnaw criticised the opposition states Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for not allocating grants for development related schemes, especially the ones related to land acquisition for railway projects.