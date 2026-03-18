RJD’s Misa Bharti alleges horse-trading, intimidation during Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti on Wednesday alleged "horse-trading" and political intimidation following the Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi.

Bharti claimed that the absence of one RJD and three Congress legislators, which impacted the five-seat contest involving six candidates, was created through pressure from central agencies like the CBI and ED.

Speaking to reporters, Misa said, "Elections were to be held for five seats, but there were six candidates. Naturally, this meant one candidate would lose out. In this case, one of our candidates and three Congress candidates did not turn up to cast their votes."

"This has raised suspicions among parties that horse-trading may have taken place. Allegations have also surfaced that the BJP used its agencies, such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, to intimidate or pressure legislators. Reports from Bihar suggest that some MLAs had pending cases against them, and they were threatened," She added.