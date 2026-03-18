RSS to make changes in MP organisational setup

BHOPAL: Aiming to decentralise its old organisational structure to expand activities and public outreach, the RSS has decided to switch to Sambhag (division)-based organisation from its decades-old Praant (provincial) system in Madhya Pradesh. Come April 2027, the RSS will switch to the new system, bidding adieu to the three Praants system in the state.

The switchover to the new system is in line with a similar shift to the Sambhagiya (provincial) organisational model across the country, decks for which were cleared at the recent meeting of the Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Haryana. Sangh’s Madhya Bharat Prant Sanchalak Ashok Pandey confirmed that the transition to the new Sambhag (division) based system in MP, will happen in April 2027.