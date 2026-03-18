TMC MLA Khageswar Roy quits district post after Asian Games gold medallist fielded from his seat

KOLKATA/JALPAIGURI: Signs of discontent surfaced within the TMC as Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy resigned from the Jalpaiguri district party post after being denied a ticket from the constituency in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

Roy, a three-time MLA from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri and a long-time organiser of the TMC in north Bengal, predicted a defeat for the party in the constituency after Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman was fielded from the seat.

He stepped down as the chairman of the Jalpaiguri district TMC shortly after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the candidate list on Tuesday.

Expressing resentment over being denied the ticket, Roy alleged that "money power" had influenced the decision.

"I have been with Mamata Banerjee since the time she left the Congress and formed the TMC. Today I have been defeated by money. Someone must have given money, and that is why my name was dropped," Roy told reporters after announcing his resignation.