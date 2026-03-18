Woman killed as old iron bridge collapses in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar

NEW DELHI: A woman died after an old iron bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area. The victim’s body was recovered from the drain beneath the bridge.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday at 9.28 am regarding the collapse of an iron bridge near Block 3, Roop Nagar. After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and initiated necessary action.

Local residents identified the victim as a female beggar who used to sit at one end of the bridge. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased, a senior police officer said.

The fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force and other agencies concerned were informed. Search and rescue operations were carried out, the officer said. The area has been fully cordoned off to prevent any further incidents and to ensure smooth handling of the situation.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh expressed deep concern over the incident and said that the government is closely monitoring the situation. “This is a very unfortunate incident. Our focus is on ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future,” he said.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the collapse may have occurred due to structural deterioration of the old bridge. However, a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause, he asserted. He ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report within 48 hours.