Ahmedabad Diary: Rahul targets tribal belt ahead of local body polls

Rahul targets tribal belt ahead of local body polls

Gujarat’s political temperature is set to spike as local body polls loom, with the State Election Commission likely to roll out the schedule days after the Assembly session ends on March 25. PM Narendra Modi is expected to touch down in his home state, even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi locks in a March 23 Vadodara visit, signalling a direct, high-stakes face-off. Rahul’s outreach to the tribal belt stretching across Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Panchmahal and Narmada underscores Congress’ recalibrated strategy ahead of 2027. With AAP’s growing tribal footprint and BJP’s entrenched dominance, Gujarat’s civic polls are shaping into a fierce three-cornered battle.

Gujarat Rajmata Bill tabled in Assembly

The state politics turn sharply symbolic as Congress fires a direct salvo at the ruling BJP inside the Assembly. GPCC chief Amit Chavda tabled the Gujarat Rajmata Bill, 2025, seeking to grant ‘Rajmata’ status to cows, escalating the cow protection narrative into a legislative test of intent. The bill proposes district-level officers to monitor cattle welfare and a `100 crore annual budget to safeguard abandoned and infirm cows. Chavda’s move corners the BJP on its core plank, daring it to match rhetoric with action. Backed by religious endorsements, Congress now forces a political litmus test: will the BJP walk its cow protection talk?

Threat sparks political firestorm in House

A bomb threat jolted the Assembly, but the real blast came from sharp, unsparing political barbs inside the House. BJP’s Jitu Vaghani took a swipe at Amit Chavda’s black attire, triggering a volley of jibes. Chavda hit back, accusing ministers of “walking out instead of showing courage.” Arjun Modhwadia added sarcasm, praising Chavda’s protest style, while Gopal Italia jumped in with pointed digs. BJP MLAs retaliated instantly, turning the exchange into a full-blown verbal clash. Even as Speaker Shankar Chaudhary appealed for calm, the House echoed less with fear of the threat and more with the sound of political one-upmanship.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com