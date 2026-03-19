Bilaspur: Doctor in dock after 15 women died during sterilisation drive in 2014

RAIPUR: In the 2014 Bilaspur sterilisation tragedy, the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Shailesh Kumar held surgeon Dr RK Gupta guilty of culpable homicide.

Twelve years after the horrific incident that shook the nation, the court sentenced the doctor to two years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. While Dr Gupta was convicted, five other accused were acquitted by the court due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The court observed that the primary cause of the tragedy was gross negligence and the performance of an excessive number of surgeries in a dangerously short span of time. Along with the main sentence, the court also awarded 6 months of imprisonment and a Rs 500 fine under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life).

The tragedy unfolded in November 2014 during government-organised mass sterilisation camps held at Nemichand Jain Hospital (Sakri), Pendari, and Pendra in Bilaspur district.

Driven by the state targets, a massive number of surgeries were conducted. Shortly after the procedures, the health of many women began to deteriorate.

Over 100 women were rushed to CIMS (Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences), the district hospital, and various private facilities in critical conditions. Despite medical intervention, 15 women lost their lives, sparking outrage and highlighting the grim reality of target-driven population control measures.