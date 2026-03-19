Centre launches Rs 497 crore RELIEF scheme to support exporters amid West Asia crisis

RELIEF consists of three main components aimed at easing the burden on exporters. The first component provides automatic extension of export obligations for Advance Authorisations and EPCG authorisations that are due between March 1 and May 31, 2026, extending them until August 31, 2026 without penalty. It also protects shipments already insured by ECGC during the period from February 14 to March 15.

The second component focuses on encouraging ECGC coverage for upcoming export consignments over a three-month period from March 16 to June 15.

The third component is designed to support MSME exporters who are not covered under ECGC. It offers partial reimbursement of increased freight and insurance costs during the period from February 14 to March 15. The estimated government support under this component is Rs 282 crore.

The total expenditure of Rs 497 crore for the RELIEF scheme will be met from the existing budget under the Export Promotion Mission and will be released based on actual requirements, subject to verification and budget availability. The Export Promotion Mission Steering Committee may review the scheme based on evolving geopolitical conditions and recommend changes, extensions or withdrawal of any component if required.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Rajesh Agarwal said, “We are announcing a new scheme under the export promotion mission, especially focused upon exporters exposed to these 17-18 geographies which have been impacted by the conflict to assuage some of the challenges that our exporters are facing.”

He also said that an inter-ministerial group (IMG), including representatives from various departments such as the commerce ministry, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports and Shipping, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, the RBI and CBIC, has been formed. The group meets daily to monitor the situation based on cargo movement.

Ranjit Singh Jossan, Vice President of the Basmati Rice Millers and Exporters Association, welcomed the move and thanked the government for its support during the crisis.

“At a time when exporters were facing unprecedented uncertainty and rising logistics costs, the Government of India has stood firmly with us and ensured that the industry is not left to face these challenges alone.” he said.

He said that the scheme provides enhanced support for exporters already insured under ECGC for shipments between February 14 and March 15, including coverage of up to 100 per cent of losses due to war and political risks without any increase in premium, supported by an allocation of about Rs 56 crore.

For new exporters, he said, the scheme offers up to 95 per cent loss coverage for shipments between March 16 and June 15, with premiums kept at pre-disruption levels and backed by an estimated Rs 159 crore.

Jossan also highlighted the provision for MSME exporters not covered under ECGC. He said the scheme provides up to 50 per cent reimbursement of additional freight and insurance costs, or losses under FOB contracts, with a cap of Rs 50 lakh per exporter and a total allocation of Rs 282 crore.

“The total allocation of around Rs 497 crore under the Export Promotion Mission reflects the government’s strong commitment to sustaining exports, reducing the burden of extraordinary costs, preventing order cancellations, and protecting employment and supply chains,” he said.