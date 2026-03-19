Chhattisgarh assembly passes strict anti-conversion bill with life imprisonment for mass conversions

The Bill seeks to replace Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam (Freedom of Religion Act) 1968 adopted from Madhya Pradesh when the state was carved out in 2000.

Referring to the 1968 law, Sharma said it was enacted during Congress rule (in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh).

"This (new bill) is an extension and strengthening of the same law. Nearly 60 years have passed and circumstances have changed. It is surprising that the opposition is walking out on a law that they themselves enacted," he said while accusing the Congress of ignoring the potential impact of religious conversions on the state's culture.

All offences will be cognisable and non-bailable. The Bill, however, states that reconversion to one's ancestral religion will not be treated as conversion under the law.

Given Chhattisgarh's geographical location, socio-economic conditions, the passage of time, and advancements in technology and communication within society, the provisions of the existing Freedom of Religion Act have become inadequate, the Bill said.

The new Bill aims to prohibit religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, fraudulent means, or marriage, including through digital platforms such as social media and electronic communication.

It defines "allurement" as monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of better lifestyle, or marriage, while "coercion" includes psychological pressure, physical force or threats, including social boycott.

"Mass conversion" has been defined as conversion of two or more persons in a single event.

It also prohibits any person from promoting or conspiring to convert another person through illegal means, whether physically or digitally, and bars actions that put a person's life or property at risk for the purpose of conversion or involve trafficking of minors or women for such purposes.

The proposed law mandates that individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the competent authority, and religious functionaries conducting the conversion must also provide prior intimation. 'Competent Authority', as per the Bill, means district magistrate or any specially authorised officer not below the rank of an additional DM.