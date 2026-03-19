Global child deaths fall to 4.9 million in 2024, India sees sharp decline in mortality rates: UN report

NEW DELHI: An estimated 4.9 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2024 globally, including 2.3 million newborns, according to new estimates released by the UN on Wednesday.

Most of these deaths are preventable with proven, low-cost interventions and access to quality health care, said the report ‘Levels and Trends in Child Morality; by the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) Report 2025.

The report praises India’s progress in reducing child mortality. “India, with its wide demographic and sociocultural diversity, has shown an upward trajectory in its newborn and child health outcomes.”

The report highlights India’s sustained and large-scale efforts in improving child survival outcomes, particularly across neonatal and under-five mortality indicators.

Over the past two decades, India has played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality in the Southern Asia region, which has witnessed a 76% decline in under-five deaths since 1990 and 68% decline since 2000.

This sharp reduction is largely driven by countries like India through targeted public health interventions, improved institutional delivery systems, and expanded immunization coverage.

The region’s under-five mortality rate has fallen significantly - from 92 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to nearly 32 in 2024, reflecting sustained progress in child health outcomes.

India’s Neonatal Mortality Rate records a decline of 70% from 1990. In 1990, India had a NMR of 57, which has now fallen to 17 in 2024. Under Five Mortality Rate witnesses a sharp fall of 79% from 1990's data. In 1990, the U5MR stood at 127 while in 2024 it declined to 27.

This was due to India’s focused interventions which contributed to reducing deaths caused by preventable conditions such as: pneumonia, diarrhoea, malaria and birth-related complications.