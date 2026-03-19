Gujarat police arrest spiritual guru-turned-kingpin, seize Rs 2.9 crore counterfeit notes

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency syndicate in the Amraiwadi area, uncovering a network that extended to Surat and operated under the cover of a so-called spiritual front. Six individuals, including a woman, were detained at the spot, and fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 2 crore were seized.

Acting on specific intelligence about a large consignment of fake currency entering the city, Crime Branch teams kept a close watch in Amraiwadi through the night. When suspicious movements were noticed, officers moved in quickly and intercepted the suspects.

During the investigation, officials found that the fake currency was being transported in a vehicle linked to Satyam Yoga Foundation. The vehicle also carried markings of the government of India and the Ministry of AYUSH, which were allegedly used to avoid suspicion and move freely across locations.

As the probe expanded, Ahmedabad Crime Branch coordinated with Surat police, leading to the seizure of an additional Rs 80 lakh in fake notes. This took the total recovery to Rs 2.9 crore. Police also arrested Pradeep Jotangia, also known as Pradeep Guruji, who is believed to be the main accused and allegedly ran the operation under the guise of spiritual activities.

During questioning, the accused revealed that the fake currency was being printed in Varachha, Surat. Based on this information, Crime Branch teams, along with local police, raided the location and uncovered a printing setup. Machines used for printing fake notes, along with raw materials and documents, were seized, exposing a fully functional illegal unit.

Investigators found that the operation was being run from the premises of Shri Satyam Yoga Foundation’s ashram in Stad Pardi village in Kamrej taluka. The raid led to the recovery of important documents and technical equipment, which are expected to strengthen the case against the accused.