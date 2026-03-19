Gujarat police arrest spiritual guru-turned-kingpin, seize Rs 2.9 crore counterfeit notes
AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency syndicate in the Amraiwadi area, uncovering a network that extended to Surat and operated under the cover of a so-called spiritual front. Six individuals, including a woman, were detained at the spot, and fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 2 crore were seized.
Acting on specific intelligence about a large consignment of fake currency entering the city, Crime Branch teams kept a close watch in Amraiwadi through the night. When suspicious movements were noticed, officers moved in quickly and intercepted the suspects.
During the investigation, officials found that the fake currency was being transported in a vehicle linked to Satyam Yoga Foundation. The vehicle also carried markings of the government of India and the Ministry of AYUSH, which were allegedly used to avoid suspicion and move freely across locations.
As the probe expanded, Ahmedabad Crime Branch coordinated with Surat police, leading to the seizure of an additional Rs 80 lakh in fake notes. This took the total recovery to Rs 2.9 crore. Police also arrested Pradeep Jotangia, also known as Pradeep Guruji, who is believed to be the main accused and allegedly ran the operation under the guise of spiritual activities.
During questioning, the accused revealed that the fake currency was being printed in Varachha, Surat. Based on this information, Crime Branch teams, along with local police, raided the location and uncovered a printing setup. Machines used for printing fake notes, along with raw materials and documents, were seized, exposing a fully functional illegal unit.
Investigators found that the operation was being run from the premises of Shri Satyam Yoga Foundation’s ashram in Stad Pardi village in Kamrej taluka. The raid led to the recovery of important documents and technical equipment, which are expected to strengthen the case against the accused.
In a related operation, police also raided the residence of Mukesh, an associate of Pradeep Guruji. Materials suspected to be linked to the racket were seized, and he was taken into custody as officials continued to track other members of the network.
The investigation further reached Rajkot, where Pradeep Guruji had been conducting yoga classes under the name Satyam Yoga & Health Center. Police visited his residence in Kidwai Nagar and questioned his brother Amit Jotangia, who currently manages the classes. His mobile phone and documents were examined to trace financial links and possible involvement.
Crime Branch sources said the accused had devised a scheme where they offered genuine Rs 500 notes and collected counterfeit currency worth Rs 1,500 in return. In one planned deal, they intended to exchange original currency worth Rs 66 lakh for fake notes totaling Rs 2 crore.
With multiple arrests, raids across cities, and significant seizures, the Crime Branch has tightened its grip on the syndicate. However, officials said the investigation is still ongoing to identify other accused, trace the distribution network, and determine the full extent of the operation.