India Energy Summit 2026: Bihar showcases growing energy infrastructure, invites investment

NEW DELHI: Bihar delivered an impactful presentation highlighting its growing credibility for energy investments as the ‘Focus State’ at the India Electricity Summit 2026 which commenced on Thursday.

During the summit, the state showcased its achievements, policy direction, and a future-ready energy ecosystem, while actively engaging with investors and industry leaders.

The Bihar pavilion emerged as a major hub of activity throughout the event, attracting considerable interest from delegates, industry representatives and visitors.

According to a press statement, officials from the state’s power sector held detailed discussions with stakeholders, exploring avenues for collaboration and investment. Several productive interactions with leading industry players indicated strong interest in forthcoming projects and partnerships.

The summit also saw encouraging international participation, with representatives from multiple countries and institutions expressing interest in Bihar’s policy framework and its progress in the energy sector.