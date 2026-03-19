India Energy Summit 2026: Bihar showcases growing energy infrastructure, invites investment

NEW DELHI: Bihar delivered an impactful presentation highlighting its growing credibility for energy investments as the ‘Focus State’ at the India Electricity Summit 2026 which commenced on Thursday.
During the summit, the state showcased its achievements, policy direction, and a future-ready energy ecosystem, while actively engaging with investors and industry leaders.
The Bihar pavilion emerged as a major hub of activity throughout the event, attracting considerable interest from delegates, industry representatives and visitors.
According to a press statement, officials from the state’s power sector held detailed discussions with stakeholders, exploring avenues for collaboration and investment. Several productive interactions with leading industry players indicated strong interest in forthcoming projects and partnerships.
The summit also saw encouraging international participation, with representatives from multiple countries and institutions expressing interest in Bihar’s policy framework and its progress in the energy sector.
The state’s current position is rooted in sustained transformation over the past two decades. “From a power availability of less than 700 MW in 2005, the state now meets a demand exceeding 8,700 MW. Reliable, near round-the-clock electricity supply has been extended across urban and rural areas, with over 22 million consumers connected to the grid”, said a senior official of this department.
As per official statements, Bihar’s transmission capacity has increased nearly twenty-fold, while its distribution network has expanded more than fivefold. The number of grid substations has risen from 45 to 175, alongside more than a tenfold increase in transformers. Collectively, these developments have strengthened the state’s power network, enabling it to support industrial growth.
Further, improvements in the operational and financial performance of distribution companies have reinforced overall sectoral stability. From a loss of Rs 1,942 crore in FY 2021, the utilities have reported a profit exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in FY 2025.
In addition, Bihar has made significant progress in digital transformation. “More than 8.7 million smart prepaid meters have been installed, improving transparency and revenue realisation. Advanced systems such as ERP platforms, integrated IT dashboards and centralised command centres have enhanced operational efficiency and responsiveness”, said an official here on the sidelines of summit.
Looking ahead, the state has outlined an extensive investment plan to upgrade its energy infrastructure. An estimated Rs 81,000 crore is proposed over the next five years under the TBCB mode. This includes Rs 38,950 crore earmarked for power generation, Rs 16,194 crore for strengthening transmission, Rs 22,951 crore for improving distribution, and Rs 3,346 crore for the maintenance of existing infrastructure.
At the summit, Bihar also presented key upcoming projects, including the Pirpainti project, with an estimated investment of around Rs 30,000 crore, and the Kajra solar and battery storage project.
Under the pumped storage policy, investment proposals worth Rs 13,000 crore have already been received within a short period, reflecting growing investor confidence.
“Under the Renewable Energy Policy 2025, Bihar has set a target of developing 24 GW of renewable energy capacity and 6.1 GW of energy storage by 2030. Investor-friendly provisions such as transmission charge exemptions, energy banking, single-window clearances and carbon credit mechanisms are expected to further enhance the state’s attractiveness as an investment destination”, said an official.
The Bihar Pavilion was also inaugurated by the state’s Energy Minister Bijendra Yadav in the presence of CMD Manoj Kumar Singh and MD Rahul Kumar.
Bihar’s participation in the India Electricity Summit 2026 underscores not only its achievements but also its clear strategic vision. The state is positioning itself as a forward-looking energy hub, committed to promoting investment, innovation and sustainable growth in the sector.