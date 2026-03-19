India must move in mission mode to shed Chinese drone components: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: With Chinese components deeply embedded in drone supply chains worldwide, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made a strong pitch for India to urgently indigenise production and wean itself off such dependencies.

Speaking at the National Defence Industries Conclave in New Delhi, he said lessons from ongoing conflicts have underscored the growing centrality of drones and counter-drone systems in modern warfare. He stressed that indigenisation must extend beyond the platform level to the entire component ecosystem.

“From moulds and software to engines and batteries, every element must be produced in India. This is a complex task, especially since most drone-producing countries still depend on critical imports from China. India must move in mission mode to become a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing,” he said.

The concern over Chinese components in UAVs deployed by the military is not new. The presence of such parts in drones operating along the sensitive northern and eastern borders has long been a source of anxiety within the defence establishment.

In 2024, an Army drone operating near the northern borders was reportedly hijacked by Pakistan, with the vulnerability traced to a Chinese-made autopilot system used for navigation.