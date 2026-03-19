J&K Budget session to see key bills on Pandit resettlement, land rights and liquor ban

SRINAGAR: The second leg of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s Budget session, beginning March 27, is set to witness the introduction of key private members’ bills on the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, land rights for the poor, and a proposed ban on alcohol in the Union Territory.

The session, scheduled to run till April 4, is expected to see intense debate as MLAs bring forward legislation addressing politically and socially sensitive issues.

Among the most prominent private members bill is “The Kashmiri Pandit and Migrant Re-integration Bill, 2026,” submitted by PDP MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi.

The bill seeks to establish a statutory Re-integration Commission to facilitate safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits who migrated from the Valley after outbreak of militancy in 1990.

The bill promises a comprehensive approach that goes beyond physical resettlement, focusing on social healing, reconciliation, and restoration of Kashmir’s pluralistic cultural fabric.

It emphasizes social healing, reconciliation, and the restoration of Kashmir’s historically pluralistic ethos.

As per the draft, the Commission would include representatives from both Kashmiri Pandit and Muslim communities besides experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and law.

It will be tasked with formulating policies to ensure long-term reintegration, promote inter-community dialogue, and support trauma-healing initiatives.

The key provisions also focus on safeguarding cultural heritage, encouraging community-led reconciliation efforts, and coordinating housing, employment, and welfare measures for returning families. It underscores that any return must be voluntary and backed by guarantees of safety, dignity, and equality.