No extra fee for 60 per cent of seats on domestic routes for fliers

NEW DELHI: Amid complaints about airlines levying high additional charges for allocating seats on flights, the Union civil aviation ministry on Wednesday directed that a minimum of 60% of seats on all domestic flights be allocated free of charge.

In another passenger-friendly measure, the ministry asked airlines to ensure that passengers traveling on the same PNR (Passenger Name Record) are seated together.

“Passengers travelling on the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats,” the ministry said in a release.

The airlines were also directed to bring out clear, transparent policies for carrying pets on board. Besides, they must ensure that carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments on board are facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner without compromising on applicable safety and operational regulations.

Additionally, all airlines must strictly adhere to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations, and denial of boarding. The rights of passengers must be prominently displayed across the airline’s websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters, the ministry said.

“60 per cent seats free of charge, assured seating together for families, and clear, transparent norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments & pets,” Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X.