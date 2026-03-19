'No LPG distributor is facing dry-out,' says Petroleum Ministry amid nationwide delivery review

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday stressed that no LPG distributor in the country is currently facing a dry-out situation, with domestic supplies and cylinder deliveries continuing as scheduled.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that while the overall regional situation remains a matter of concern, domestic consumer services remain stable and uninterrupted.

"On the issue of LPG, I would like to reiterate that the situation still remains a matter of concern. However, no LPG distributor is facing a dry-out situation at present… LPG supplies and cylinder deliveries for all domestic consumers are continuing as usual," Sharma said.

The Ministry reported significant progress in digital transitions, noting that nearly 94% of cylinder bookings are now being made online, while the delivery authentication code system has reached 76% efficiency.