Over 20 foreign mercenaries linked to Myanmar rebel training slip out of India

NEW DELHI: Red flags were raised as early as 2024, when intelligence officials in Mizoram flagged a surge in “unusual Western visitors” with no apparent tourism purpose moving through a region already on high alert due to escalating violence across the border, India’s intelligence agencies said on Thursday. More than 20 suspected mercenaries are believed to have left Indian territory undetected after crossing in from Myanmar.

“At the time, the pattern was considered anomalous, and a probe was initiated. Eventually, the pattern pointed to a much larger picture,” said a senior official.

India’s premier anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is now probing what sources describe as a suspected foreign mercenary network with links to insurgent activity inside Myanmar.

Seven “unusual Western visitors” who were arrested had allegedly been moving through the Northeast, a region sharing a 1,643-kilometre unfenced border with Myanmar, either before or after entering conflict zones.

Seven foreign nationals, six Ukrainian citizens and one American, are currently in custody following coordinated operations by central security agencies, officials confirmed.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a US citizen and international security analyst, was detained at Kolkata Airport. He is the founder of Sons of Liberty International and a self-described veteran of the Libyan Revolution.

Six Ukrainian nationals, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor, were detained at airports in Delhi and Lucknow.