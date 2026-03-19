PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ earns over 38 crore revenue in last 12 years

NEW DELHI: Many people may find it surprising to know that even Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat has generated revenue for the government. Launched in October 2014 to connect directly with citizens and highlight inspiring grassroots initiatives, the programme has not only served as a communication platform but has also proved financially viable.

According to an RTI reply obtained by social and political activist Dr Vivek Pandey, government expenditure on promoting Mann Ki Baat from 2014 to November 2022 totalled Rs 5,88,89,656. This included Rs 1,94,25,259 in 2014-15, Rs 3,77,47,470 in 2015-16, Rs 1,43,255 in 2016-17, Rs 15,09,740 in 2017-18, and Rs 63,932 in 2021-22.

In contrast, the programme has generated substantial revenue as per data furnished in the RTI reply. Overall revenue from 2014 to January 2026 stands at Rs 38,49,99,910, including the Rs 5.33 crore generated in the past three years -2023-2026.

The government data shared via RTI further details that Rs 1,16,00,000 in 2014-15, Rs 2,81,00,000 in 2015-16, Rs 5,12,00,000 in 2016-17, Rs 10,58,00,000 in 2017-18, Rs 7,47,00,000 in 2018-19, Rs 2,56,00,000 in 2019-20, Rs 1,02,00,000 in 2020-21, Rs 1,74,00,000 in 2021-22, and Rs 70,00,000 in 2022-23 (up to October 2022) were earned as revenue.

These figures bring the total revenue between 2014 and 2022 to Rs 33,16,00,000 (Rs 33.16 crore). Additional earnings include Rs 16,60,560 from January to March 2023, Rs 1,17,20,000 from April 2023 to March 2024, Rs 1,63,97,750 from April 2024 to March 2025, and Rs 2,36,21,600 from April 2025 to January 2026-together amounting to Rs 5,33,99,910.

Since its first broadcast on October 3 in 2014, the programme focuses on highlighting positive social initiatives and individual achievements from across the country. Today, it is broadcast in 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects. The latest episode (the 131st) was aired on February 22 this year, with preparations underway for the next broadcast scheduled for March 29. Through the programme, the Prime Minister Modi continues to spotlight local success stories and community-driven efforts that contribute to positive societal change.