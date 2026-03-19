Prefer Samrat Choudhary to replace me, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dropped ample hints that he preferred deputy CM and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary as his successor.

Addressing a public gathering in Jamui as part of the fourth leg of his ongoing “Samriddhi Yatra”, Nitish placed his hand on Choudhary’s shoulder and appealed to people to support him in the coming days.

With a smile, Nitish said, “Now he (Samrat) would handle all the work.” He urged the people to bestow their blessings upon him (Samrat Choudhary). JD(U) leader and minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

Earlier too, Nitish had hinted that Choudhary would be his successor but this time, he was more straightforward as he is bracing up for moving to ther Rajya Sabha and stepping down as chief minister next month.

With Nitish giving the message that Choudhary would be the next CM, speculations over his potential elevation has got some credence. He is among the front-runners for the chief minister’s post.

The BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in the last assembly elections, will in all probability stake claim for the chief ministership. Choudhary is number two in the Nitish cabinet, holding the crucial home department also.

For the first time in 20 years, Nitish has ceded the crucial home portfolio, assigning it to Choudhary, son of veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary.

Representing the Tarapur Assembly constituency, Choudhary belongs to the Kushwaha community, the second-largest OBC group in Bihar after the Yadavs. With the BJP aiming to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes, Choudhary’s elevation to the CM post could prove to be the party’s masterstroke.

Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said NDA leaders would decide the successor of Nitish soon.