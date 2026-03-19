SpiceJet Delhi–Fujairah flight faces cabin pressurisation issue, lands safely

NEW DELHI: In an incident involving a Spicejet aircraft on Tuesday (March 17) which has just come to light, its plane carrying 141 passengers with six crew members from Delhi to Fujairah (in UAE) encountered a pressurisation issue inside the cabin while carrying out the descent before landing. The flight SG 5011 landed safely at Fujairah airport with no injuries to crew or passengers.
The aircraft was grounded for a day at Fujairah and resumed operations on Wednesday (March 18) after necessary checks.
Auto pressurisation is a system that regulates the pressure inside the cabin of a plane so that passengers can breathe easily at high altitudes.
The issue in the plane boiled down to repeated warnings received by the cockpit crew regarding the failure of the auto pressurisation system.
A source of the aviation regulator, DGCA, told this reporter, “While this flight was descending from Flight Level 360 to FL 260, an amber auto light fail message was received. Again when passing an approximate altitude of 14,000 feet, a warning stating `Auto fail' cropped up.” The cockpit carried out the mandated steps and the flight landed safely, he said.