SpiceJet Delhi–Fujairah flight faces cabin pressurisation issue, lands safely

NEW DELHI: In an incident involving a Spicejet aircraft on Tuesday (March 17) which has just come to light, its plane carrying 141 passengers with six crew members from Delhi to Fujairah (in UAE) encountered a pressurisation issue inside the cabin while carrying out the descent before landing. The flight SG 5011 landed safely at Fujairah airport with no injuries to crew or passengers.

The aircraft was grounded for a day at Fujairah and resumed operations on Wednesday (March 18) after necessary checks.