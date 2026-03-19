Transgender persons bill 'draconian', expect no better from govt: Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday criticised the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it "draconian."
In a post on X, the TMC leader expressed his disappointment, stating that he expected "no better" from a government with a "dubious record."
"The Transgender Persons Bill, 2026, was sneakily introduced in Parliament, draconian.
Expect no better from a government which has a dubious record of mocking Parliament. 20 years ago, 6 out of 10 bills would be sent to committees for scrutiny. Now, only 2 out of 10 bills scrutinised," O'Brien's post read.
The bill, seeking to provide a precise definition of the term "transgender" and provide graded punishments that reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted upon such persons, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
It states that "such identification cannot be based on any acquirable characteristics, personal choice, or self-perceived identity of an individual."
Trans rights activists have said they do not want any provisions from the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, to remain, urging the government to withdraw the legislation entirely.
They argue that the proposed amendments could harm the rights, dignity and identity of transgender communities.