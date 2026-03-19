Transgender persons bill 'draconian', expect no better from govt: Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday criticised the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it "draconian."

In a post on X, the TMC leader expressed his disappointment, stating that he expected "no better" from a government with a "dubious record."

"The Transgender Persons Bill, 2026, was sneakily introduced in Parliament, draconian.

Expect no better from a government which has a dubious record of mocking Parliament. 20 years ago, 6 out of 10 bills would be sent to committees for scrutiny. Now, only 2 out of 10 bills scrutinised," O'Brien's post read.