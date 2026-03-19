Ukraine seeks consular access, MEA says request will follow legal process

The NIA has accused the six individuals of supporting banned groups by supplying weapons, terror hardware and providing training. Reacting sharply, the Embassy of Ukraine in India expressed “serious concern” over the detentions and flagged reports suggesting the case may have been triggered by inputs from the Russian side. It called for an “objective and transparent investigation.”

“Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian State in supporting terrorist activities. Ukraine faces the consequences of Russian terror daily and takes a principled and uncompromising stance in combating terrorism in all its forms,” the embassy said. It stressed that terrorism related allegations must be based on “verified facts” and due process, and signalled readiness to cooperate with Indian authorities under existing bilateral legal frameworks. The development adds a diplomatic layer to what New Delhi has described as a strictly legal case, with investigations continuing.