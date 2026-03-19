UPA no to Swaminathan panel’s formula: Union government

NEW DELHI: Amid the Opposition demand for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee as promised to farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reminded Congress members on Wednesday that it was the UPA government that did not accept the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations on the MSP.

The minister was replying to a discussion on the demands for grants under the Agriculture ministry in Lok Sabha.

“You were talking about the Swaminathan Commission formula on MSP. Did the UPA government give MSP? The records show that the UPA government rejected the recommendations that the MSP should be 50 per cent more than the average cost of production,” Chouhan said adding that the government ensured benefit of farmers.