BJP slams Hemant Soren's comment on 'pujas'; calls it insult to Hindu deities, festivals

RANCHI: A political storm has erupted over a recent statement made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, with the BJP accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

State BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu reacted strongly, alleging that Soren insulted Hindu deities and festivals.

The controversy stems from Soren’s speech on the final day of the Budget Session in the Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday, where he questioned the outcomes despite widespread observance of religious rituals. He remarked that while Indians perform Saraswati Puja, truly talented individuals are found abroad. He added that despite Lakshmi Puja, prosperity appears to reside overseas, suggesting “something is definitely amiss”.

“Here, people say, ‘perform this puja’, ‘perform that puja’, but there is very little discussion regarding education. Given this situation, it is difficult to understand how we are supposed to become a ‘Vishwa Guru’,” Soren said in the Assembly.

Sahu accused Soren of following in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his remarks on festivals like Saraswati Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Vishwakarma Puja and Ram Navami were insensitive and insulting to Hindu beliefs.