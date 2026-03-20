Centre constitutes National Dental Commission, replaces Dental Council of India

NEW DELHI: In a major reform aimed at improving the quality of dental education and aligning it with global standards, Union government on Friday announced the constitution of the National Dental Commission (NDC).

To support the functioning of the Commission, three autonomous bodies have also been constituted.

The Commission will introduce essential and long-overdue regulatory reforms in dental education and enhance access to affordable oral healthcare across the country. The notifications in this regard were issued on March 19.

The NDC framework will now replace the Dental Council of India (DCI), which regulated dental education and profession throughout the country. The new Commission has come into effect from March 19.

The Commission will frame regulations to implement the provisions of the Act; will conduct rating and assessment of dental institutions; evaluate human resources and promote dental research; frame guidelines for fee regulation in private dental colleges; and establish standards for community dental care, education, research, and professional ethics.

“This historic reform marks a decisive shift towards a regulatory framework that is transparent, quality-driven, and accountable; replacing the earlier elected structure,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.