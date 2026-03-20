Centre identifies 219 districts for intensified HIV/AIDS action, including 7 in Delhi, 11 in Haryana

The centre is working on a war footing through 'Mission AIDS Suraksha' to make the country HIV-free by December 1, 2027. India has an estimated 25.61 lakh people living with HIV (PLHIV), the second largest number globally in 2024, although the annual HIV incidence rate continues to be very low in the country, as per the government report.

To meet the 2027 deadline, the Union Health Ministry has been convening ‘Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala’ to accelerate district-level HIV response. Under this targeted approach, specific districts have been prioritised for strengthened programme implementation and close monitoring. This time, the workshop was held in Haryana and Delhi.

In Delhi, the identified districts include North, New Delhi, Shahdara, Central, South East, South, and North West. In Haryana, the prioritised districts comprise Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sonipat, Kaithal, and Fatehabad.

Dr Gupta outlined an ambitious and time-bound roadmap, reiterating India’s commitment to moving towards declaring HIV/AIDS as an epidemic under control by World AIDS Day, 2027.

In this context, he stressed the importance of striving towards an enhanced target of 95:95:99 at the earliest, with a strong push to achieve these milestones in the upcoming programme cycle.

Referring to the globally endorsed target of 95:95:95, Gupta elaborated that the framework envisions that 95 percent of all people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed are on sustained Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART), and 95 percent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression - thereby substantially reducing transmission and improving health outcomes.

Emphasising the critical importance of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, which can occur during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding, he said that such transmission is entirely preventable through timely testing, counselling, and treatment, and called for strengthened antenatal screening and universal access to prevention services to ensure that no child is born with HIV.

Highlighting the need for a whole-of-system approach, Dr. Gupta called upon stakeholders across national, state, and district levels to work in close synergy, particularly at the field level, to bridge existing gaps in awareness, testing, treatment, and adherence.