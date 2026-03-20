Centre plans for aero-engine test complex to cut reliance on foreign test beds

NEW DELHI: India is moving to set up its first fully integrated aero-engine test facility, which will end its long-standing dependence on foreign test beds for engine trials.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to industry for the establishment of the National Aero Engine Test Complex (NAETC).
Sources said the facility is likely to come up either at Challakere in Karnataka or near Nagarjuna Sagar.
The RFI, floated by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), seeks responses from domestic and global firms, including original equipment manufacturers, test facility integrators and joint ventures, to establish the facility on a turnkey basis, covering civil infrastructure and specialised test systems.
At present, India depends on overseas facilities, particularly in Russia, for high-altitude and performance testing, leading to cost escalations and delays in programmes such as the Kaveri engine.
According to the RFI, the facility will include a high-altitude engine test system with augmented air supply, along with heating and cooling systems to simulate operating conditions.
It will also have dedicated rigs for fan, compressor, combustor, turbine and afterburner testing, permitting both component-level trials and integrated engine evaluation.
Sources said global engine manufacturers are expected to play a key role in the broader ecosystem around indigenous engine development, with France’s Safran likely to be a leading contender for future high-thrust engine programmes, including a possible partnership with GTRE for a 110-120 kN class engine. Russian firms are also expected to be in the fray.
The RFI marks the first stage of the procurement process to assess capabilities and firm up the project scope, after which it will be taken up for Acceptance of Necessity by the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Responses to the RFI have been sought by mid-June, following which consultations with industry will be held to finalise the project.