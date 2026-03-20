Centre plans for aero-engine test complex to cut reliance on foreign test beds

NEW DELHI: India is moving to set up its first fully integrated aero-engine test facility, which will end its long-standing dependence on foreign test beds for engine trials.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to industry for the establishment of the National Aero Engine Test Complex (NAETC).

Sources said the facility is likely to come up either at Challakere in Karnataka or near Nagarjuna Sagar.

The RFI, floated by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), seeks responses from domestic and global firms, including original equipment manufacturers, test facility integrators and joint ventures, to establish the facility on a turnkey basis, covering civil infrastructure and specialised test systems.

At present, India depends on overseas facilities, particularly in Russia, for high-altitude and performance testing, leading to cost escalations and delays in programmes such as the Kaveri engine.