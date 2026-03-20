Congress flags high number of vacant posts in regulatory bodies like UGC, AICTE

NEW DELHI: Congress on Thursday raised serious concerns over the new Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, listing seven key issues, including constitutional overreach, absence of a funding council, lack of consultation with state governments, bureaucratisation of higher education, and dilution of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) consultative requirements.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Bill seeks to “restructure” the architecture of higher education. The legislation is currently under consideration by the Joint Committee of Parliament. He referred to the Committee on Education’s annual Demand for Grants report, presented on Wednesday, which revealed a high number of vacancies in key regulatory bodies, such as the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “This comes at a time when there is already a move to restructure higher education regulation through the VBSA Bill, 2025,” he said.

Ramesh claimed the ministry did not consult states while drafting the Bill, despite education being part of the Concurrent List. The legislation directly impacts state universities. He noted that the Bill is being introduced under the Union List, which allows Parliament to coordinate and determine standards in higher education and research institutions.