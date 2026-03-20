Crude shock as oil spikes

NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices surged on Thursday after Iran bombed Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG hub, as a retaliatory strike against Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field on Wednesday. Brent crude rose around 6% on Thursday to touch $113.6 per barrel.

Hinting at more escalation, Iran threatened further attacks if its energy infrastructure was hit again.

The situation has raised concerns for India, which depends on energy imports from West Asia as 90% of the country’s LPG imports and 47% of LNG imports come from this region, with Qatar being a key supplier.

Ras Laffan is one of the world’s largest natural gas processing hubs operated by QatarEnergy. Iran’s attack on it triggered a major fire and forced production halts. Qatar’s foreign ministry said most incoming missiles were intercepted, but one hit the facility. QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the attacks damaged infrastructure accounting for 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, with repairs expected to take years.