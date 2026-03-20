Five dead, four injured as SUV rammed into tree in Agra

AGRA: Five persons, including four of a family, lost their lives, while four others sustained severe injuries, when the SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a tree, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Kamta Prasad (70), son Devendra (35), daughter-in-law Seema (32), and his 3-year-old granddaughter, Aradhya, and the car's driver, Rishi (20).

DCP East Abhishek Agarwal said that a family hailing from Etawah district was returning in the Bolero after offering prayers at the Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan.

En route, the vehicle rammed into a tree in the Chitrahat police station area in Agra disrict, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and serious injuries to four others.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The injured have been referred to UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai (in Etawah) for treatment, police said.